Temporary drop-off locations for household waste opens in Dickson

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – The city of Dickson is opening two temporary locations for household trash as convenience centers remain closed due to hazardous road conditions.

On Sunday, Jan. 21 Dickson County Government announced that Dickson County Solid Waste would place dumpsters at two locations temporarily to accept household waste.

Temporary drop-off locations:

Dickson County Government Building at 303 Henslee Drive in Dickson

On the square in Charlotte in front of the Dickson County Administration Building.

Both sites open at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21. Officials said space is limited so only household waste will be accepted at the temporary locations.

City officials have not announced when convenience centers are expected to reopen in the area.

