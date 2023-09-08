Temporary homeless housing to be located at VTA bus yard in San Jose
VTA board approves moving forward with putting in temporary housing for the homeless at VTA's Cerone yard in north San Jose and it decided to also consider whether to put some units at alternate VTA sites. But there is opposition from VTA workers who say the space is needed for an operations control center for its buses and trains. San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan says Cerone yard is the ideal location for 200 emergency interim housing.