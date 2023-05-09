Temporary homeless shelter set to close next month in Manchester with funding low
Homeless advocates in Manchester are calling on the city to act after an encampment reemerged and a temporary shelter is set to close next month.
Homeless advocates in Manchester are calling on the city to act after an encampment reemerged and a temporary shelter is set to close next month.
The ABC "This Week" host had a visceral reply to his own network's survey showing Trump trouncing Biden in a potential 2024 presidential rematch.
A lip reader analyzed Prince Harry's conversation with Jack Brooksbank at the coronation and alleged he said "I'm fed up with the way they treat me."
William Cho was at the mall with his parents, Cindy and Kyu Cho, and brother, 3-year-old James, when the shooting broke out, the GoFundMe page says.
J.R. Moehringer talks working with the prince, living with Meghan and Harry, and why he finds the royal's story "relatable."
"To know that we have your support and encouragement ... has been the greatest possible Coronation gift," the sovereign says.
From Princess Kate's subtle nod to Princess Diana to Katy Perry getting lost while looking for her seat.
Let’s be honest, it was hard not to think of Princess Diana during King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday. It wasn’t only on our minds, it was also resonating through Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s circle of friends, particularly one close pal who found a subtle way to shade the royal family while celebrating Prince […]
The royals were allegedly relieved that Prince Harry skipped the coronation lunch, but King Chares was disappointed and gave a speech wishing Archie happy birthday.
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is playing amazing basketball, but that's no excuse for what happened Sunday night in Phoenix.
Lopez said in an interview with "The View" that Affleck is the "best dad," and discussed the dynamics of disciplining their five kids.
The Duke of Sussex visited Buckingham Palace during his brief trip to Britain for the Coronation, slipping in and out of the monarchy’s headquarters briefly without seeing the Royal family.
There was a lot of discourse around President Joe Biden turning down King Charles III’s invitation to the coronation. Even though a U.S. president has never attended a coronation, some critics felt like this was a snub against the royal family. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and her granddaughter, Finnegan, went instead, but now, Twitter […]
McCarthy and Biden meet Tuesday to negotiate the debt ceiling. Is Biden willing to negotiate spending cuts?
California's Lake Oroville highlights reversal of severe-draught levels in stunning before and after images.
The Chicago Blackhawks will own the first selection in the 2023 NHL Draft, and General Manager Kyle Davidson was at a loss for words after the team earned that pick.
Democrats still likely lack the votes to pass any of the restrictions.
A New York City judge imposed a protective order Monday in the Manhattan district attorney's criminal case against former President Donald Trump that is meant to ensure evidence shared by the DA's office doesn't wind up on the internet. Trump pleaded not guilty last month to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection to what prosecutors call an "illegal scheme" to influence the 2016 presidential election by directing his then-personal attorney Michael Cohen to pay $130,000 to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to prevent her from publicizing a long-denied affair with Trump. Trump reimbursed Cohen through a series of monthly checks, which prosecutors say resulted in falsified business records in order to disguise the true purpose of the payments.
A Royal Caribbean passenger found the hidden camera, which captured adults and minors naked, and told the crew aboard the Harmony of the Seas.
Not all the news coming out of CBS today is good news: After reversing its decision to cancel S.W.A.T., the Eye network has cancelled freshman dramas East New York and True Lies, TVLine has learned. East New York starred Amanda Warren as Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood, who ran a police station in a working-class Brooklyn […]
Prince George and Princess Charlotte may have been impressed when their father appeared on stage to deliver a heartfelt speech in tribute to his own “pa”.