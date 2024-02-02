'Temporary resolution.' Falmouth firefighter union ends court action against town, for now

An ongoing legal dispute between the town of Falmouth and a firefighters union over an emergency order assigning firefighters to fill in as dispatchers has taken a turn toward resolution — the union has withdrawn its motion for an injunction against the town, according to court documents.

The injunction, filed Jan. 5 in Barnstable Superior Court, sought to halt what Falmouth Firefighters Local 1397 said was an illegal move by the town that violated their collective bargaining agreement. Court records show the motion to withdraw the injunction, filed on Jan. 16, was reached “jointly” between both parties.

“In light of the Parties efforts to resolve the matter amicably, as grounds for this motion, the Parties have come to a temporary resolution thereby no longer necessitating imminent assistance from this Court,” the court document reads.

It is unclear whether either side will push for further litigation. In January, union attorney Nourhene Chtourou said union members filed a grievance with the town for violating the terms of the firefighters’ contract. She said they also filed an unfair labor practice claim with the state Department of Labor Relations for violation of Massachusetts labor law.

What is the dispute between Falmouth and the firefighters about?

Falmouth issued an emergency order in October after the town became aware of a “critically low” staffing shortage at the Falmouth Emergency Communications Center. Court records show the town said the number of dispatchers at the center would be down to three by Dec. 29 if nothing were done.

At first, records show, vacancies were filled by Falmouth police officers. On Dec. 14, the town issued another executive order permitting Falmouth Fire Chief Timothy Smith to assign firefighters to fill dispatch shifts — a move the union said they were unaware of.

On Dec. 19, two days after a Falmouth firefighter was “critically injured” on scene after falling through the floor of a burning building, records show Assistant Town Manager Peter Johnson-Staub emailed union President Steven Bush asking him to attend a meeting to discuss the emergency order. The union said they had no prior knowledge of the meeting, court records show.

Bush said he was at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston supporting the firefighter who was injured and would be “unavailable to meet on short notice.” Johnson-Staub responded by saying the executive order needed to be implemented because of the critical shortage of dispatchers.

In a follow up email on Dec. 21, Johnson-Staub asked the union to meet on either Dec. 21, Dec. 22 or Dec. 26.

Leah Barrault, general counsel from Barrault and Associates representing the union, said in response they could not meet since it was before a holiday weekend.

Union says 'months of feet-dragging'

“Your emergency order has been out since October, and you are just this week cramming it down the Fire Union’s throat,” Barrault said in the Dec. 21 email. “It is now truly an emergency due to your months of feet-dragging, that is on you, not the Union or me.”

Barrault said they would make themselves available the first week of January and the town did not respond.

Fire Chief Smith then issued the executive order on Dec. 21 directing the department to provide personnel to serve as dispatchers when regular dispatchers aren't available.

Smith temporarily closed a fire station that night and assigned two firefighters to receive dispatch training at the communications center, according to court documents.

Fire Chief: 'This is a work in progress'

“This is a work in progress, and I am working to best address how to fulfill our directive and have the least impact on personnel and staffing,” Smith said in his Dec. 12 memo. “It has been a stressful week, and I am confident in the professionalism shown by all.”

Bush said in January that firefighters have been working dispatch shifts almost every day.

Records show a call on Jan. 4 was “significantly delayed by eight to ten minutes” because of staffing shortages resulting from the reassignment of personnel to dispatch. To fulfill the dispatch reassignment, records show the department that night was below its contractual minimum staffing of 16 firefighters.

Both the town of Falmouth and the firefighters union declined comment.

Walker Armstrong reports on all things Cape and Islands, primarily focusing on courts, transportation and the Joint Base Cape Cod military base. Contact him at WArmstrong@capecodonline.com. Follow him on Twitter: @jd__walker.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Emergency staff dispute between Falmouth firefighters, town on hold