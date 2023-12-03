Temporary road closure of Baltic Avenue and 18th Street intersection

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Starting Dec. 4, the intersection of Baltic Avenue and 18th Street is scheduled for road work, according to the city.

During this time, Baltic Avenue is scheduled to be closed to traffic between 19th Street and Virginia Beach Boulevard. The intersection is scheduled to reopen on Dec. 15.

Detours and warning signs are set to be posted until the work is completed.

