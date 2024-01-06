Temporary seawall fix buys time at McCook's Point Park in Niantic

Jan. 5—EAST LYME — The McCook Point Park seawall that collapsed into Niantic Bay last month has been repaired temporarily thanks to 60 concrete blocks stacked like Legos that are designed to ward off erosion until time and money allow for a permanent fix.

Public Works Department Director Joe Bragaw this week said the repair, which took three days, was completed Wednesday. It will prevent the main parking lot on Atlantic Street from being ravaged by the sea.

He estimated the project will end up costing about $21,000, including about $8,000 to purchase and transport the heavy blocks.

The expense was initially authorized by First Selectman Dan Cunningham and Finance Director Kevin Gervais due to the emergency nature of the repair, according to Bragaw. The traditional appropriations process followed, with approval by the Board of Finance, Board of Selectmen and taxpayers at large.

Voters at a town meeting this week unanimously endorsed spending up to $25,000 on the temporary repair. Finance board meeting minutes show the money will come from a $69,000 pool of unspent federal pandemic relief money.

Cunningham described the temporary barrier as substantial.

"Until we get the permanent one in, we'll be in very good shape for the upcoming season," he said.

Bragaw said his goal is to put in the permanent fix before the summer season, but cautioned the timeline is contingent on funding approval.

He estimated the long-term repair could cost as much as $300,000. The project will involve pounding steel sheets with interlocking edges 15 to 20 feet into the ground.

The concrete blocks can be reused for other projects once a permanent seawall is constructed, according to Bragaw.

"At least now we've bought ourselves time where we're very comfortable that if another storm rolls in, it will protect the parking lot for the time being," he said.

e.regan@theday.com