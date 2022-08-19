UPDATE: St. Clair County Board approves 3-year contract to retain interim medical director

The St. Clair County Health Deparmtent is located in Port Huron Township. The county board of commissioners will address hiring a new medical director at their meeting Thursday in Port Huron.

St. Clair County commissioners green-lit the county’s interim medical director on Thursday to take on the position for the next three years, ending a months-long process that ousted the long-time health official who last held it.

“Dr. (Najibah) Rehman has served as our interim medical director, as you know, for the past month and a half or so. And she has decided to stay on with us,” County Administrator Karry Hepting told the county board during Thursday’s meeting.

Prior to her appointment to the job temporarily on June 21, Rehman was a district health director for the state of Virginia and medical director for the city of Detroit. Starting Sept. 1, her contract with the county retains her at $123 an hour for the job, which is part-time at a minimum of 16 hours a week.

The medical director, as well as the public health officer, were dually held by Dr. Annette Mercatante until her contract with the county expired in June. She did not reapply for either post when the county board agreed to split the positions and advertise each as vacant last February in the wake of some public upset to COVID-related health mandates. Liz King was promoted from within the St. Clair County Health Department to the health officer post earlier this summer.

Previously, Hepting told the Times Herald Rehman was taking the position on an interim basis before departing for another job offer she’d received.

When asked about the change, Hepting said via email, “She has enjoyed working with the staff, patients, and our community and wanted to continue in the role. She is very hands-on, community-minded, and works well with our staff, so we are very fortunate she agreed to stay.”

In a statement, Rehman said she's enjoyed working with the local agency's team of public health practitioners over the past two months.

“Which played a huge factor in my decision to stay on board," she said. "... The leadership team and staff have been so welcoming, and I am thoroughly excited to be a part of that as we continue to prioritize the health and well-being of our community.”

Story continues

In a statement, King said, “We are very pleased that the BoC moved to approve Dr. Rehman’s continued employment with us. Dr. Rehman is a great asset to the existing leadership team, and I am confident will serve with the utmost professionalism and public health perspective our community is accustomed to. During her time thus far, she has been getting acquainted and working with our staff, orientating on our processes, policies, and procedures, updating standing orders (protocols that allow patient care to be shared among our nursing staff, et cetera.), providing clinical care to clients, and more. She is onsite most weeks depending on her schedule.”

On Thursday, Hepting said the position had been reposted after Rehman’s June appointment.

“It was posted for about 45 days, and we did not receive any new qualified applicants. We did interview one local doctor who did express an interest in the position,” she said. “This individual does not currently meet the requirements set by the state of Michigan and did not have the master’s in public health. However, they did indicate they would be willing to go get that advanced degree.

“So, at that point, we determined we would go ahead and go forward with an interview. The Interview committee reviewed both candidates and unanimously thought that Dr. Rehman, to have her stay on, was the best for us.”

The county board’s decision to retain Rehman was unanimous.

In the past, officials said they anticipated the job would be a difficult one to fill with pay, region, physicians’ interest in public health, and qualifications all being a factor. However, retaining someone in Mercatante’s former roles were required by the state to avoid a shutdown of health department services.

Commissioner Dave Rushing, who had spearheaded much of the discussion early this year to split the chief health positions, said, “I appreciate we were able to get it filled because there was concern about it. There was maybe a little hiccup, but pretty much, non-stop service for the county.”

Contact Jackie Smith at (810) 989-6270 or jssmitht@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @Jackie20Smith.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: UPDATE: St. Clair County officials OK 3-year contract to retain interim medical director