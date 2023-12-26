Temporary toll lane closures Wednesday on I-95 in Hampton

HAMPTON — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will close the open road toll (ORT) lanes on I-95 in Hampton, northbound and southbound, on Wednesday, Dec. 27, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. to allow for system maintenance.

The closure is necessary in order to perform routine maintenance on the toll equipment. All motorists will be guided via signs and traffic cones to the non-ORT portion of the Hampton Toll Plaza where they will proceed through either dedicated E-ZPass lane or cash lanes.

Motorists should remain alert while traveling through the construction zone and obey all posted signs.

Get real-time traffic news from https://newengland511.org/. Let “My511” alert you to incidents and construction work.

