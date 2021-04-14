Temporary White House fence erected after Capitol attack starts to come down

FILE PHOTO: Security fencing at the White House in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Temporary fencing installed around the White House following the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol began to come down on Wednesday, more than three months after supporters of former President Donald Trump sought to prevent lawmakers from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory.

The fencing was being removed along 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue as well as along the north side of Lafayette Square Park in front of the White House, according to a Reuters witness.

Some temporary unscalable fencing also installed around the Capitol following the siege previously was removed and some National Guard troops who had been stationed there have been sent home.

Representatives for the White House and the U.S. Secret Service, the agency charged with protecting the president and other top officials, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Washington has been on a heightened state of alert since the pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, leaving five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer, and scores of police officers wounded. Hundreds of people have been arrested in connection with the riot.

The city then locked down ahead of Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration, which commenced without incident. Still, security concerns remain, and the head of the U.S. Capitol Police has called for permanent fencing and more staff.

A motorist on April 2 rammed a car into police guarding the U.S. Capitol and brandished a knife in another incident that left one officer dead.

The original White House permanent fence had already been fortified in recent years following a string of isolated security incidents dating back to Barack Obama's presidency.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Will Dunham)

Recommended Stories

  • Iran's Rouhani says 60% enrichment is an answer to attack at Natanz site

    Iran's move to enrich uranium up to 60% purity is a response to the sabotage at its key nuclear facility, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday, adding the Islamic Republic had no intention of building a nuclear weapon. After an explosion at its Natanz uranium enrichment site on Sunday blamed by Tehran on arch-foe Israel, Iran said it would begin enriching uranium at 60%, a move bringing the fissile material closer to levels suitable for a bomb.

  • ‘No way that dude can be alive.’ Videos show Central Kentucky police shooting suspect

    Friday’s shooting at a Georgetown McDonald’s, in which officers shot and killed what they said was an armed carjacking suspect, appears to have been caught on video.

  • 2021 NFL draft prospects: Oklahoma C Creed Humphrey

    Sound, smart and steady pivot with wrestling background and the demeanor and approach to be a 12-year pro

  • Daunte Wright news – latest: GoFundMe raises half a million for memorial fund as Kim Potter decision expected

    Follow for latest updates

  • Maryland state trooper fatally shoots 16-year-old

    A teenaged boy shot and killed just south of Baltimore had a knife and what was later discovered to be an airsoft gun. A 16-year-old was shot and killed just south of Baltimore by a Maryland state trooper after authorities responded to calls of a man acting suspiciously with what looked like a gun. The teenaged boy — since identified as Peyton Ham — reportedly had a knife and what was later discovered to be an airsoft gun.

  • Uber expands higher-margin U.S. transit software business with three new agencies

    Uber Technologies Inc on Wednesday said it had signed deals with three new transit agencies to provide routing and matching technology for their public transportation fleets, the company's latest foray into the transit space. Denver's Regional Transportation District, Cecil County Transit in Maryland and the transit agency of Central California's Porterville will use Uber's software to operate their transit or paratransit service, the company said. Passengers in those cities can book transit or wheelchair-friendly rides through the Uber app, but unlike regular ride-hail trips, transportation will be provided through the transit agencies' drivers and vehicles.

  • Inside True Thompson’s Adorable 3rd Birthday Bash

    To celebrate Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s daughter, True, turning 3-year-old, the family hosted a lavish get together! The little one had a magical birthday party with her ‘cousins only,’ full of colorful balloons, cookies and even a bounce house.

  • India Covid-19 migrants: 'Lockdown will make us beg for food again'

    Workers are again facing loss of wages and migration as local lockdowns loom amid a surge in Covid-19.

  • Ponzi Schemer Bernie Madoff Dies in Prison at Age 82

    Stan Honda/GettyBernie Madoff, the disgraced Wall Street financier who admitted to carrying out the biggest Ponzi scheme in U.S. history, died in prison on Wednesday morning, a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson confirmed to The Daily Beast.Last year, Madoff complained that he was dying from terminal kidney disease, and asked a judge to grant him an early release. However, the request was denied, and Madoff spent his final days at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina. The Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said he died of natural causes and it’s not believed to be COVID-related. Associated Press first reported on his death.Madoff will go down in history as one of America’s most notorious fraudsters. He admitted to tricking thousands of clients out of billions of dollars in investments in a scheme that lasted for decades. It’s estimated that investors put $17.5 billion into Madoff’s business. Only around $13 billion has been recovered since his conviction in 2009.He told the Washington Post in Feb. 2020: “I’m terminally ill... There’s no cure for my type of disease. So, you know, I’ve served. I’ve served 11 years already, and, quite frankly, I’ve suffered through it.”More to follow...Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • See Inside True Thompson's Third Birthday Party Complete with Disney Princesses and a Bounce House

    Khloé Kardashian's daughter True, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson, turned 3 on Monday

  • Police hunt rabbit thief after giant celebrity pet goes missing

    2010 Guinness world record holder Darius was taken from a garden enclosure in central England, police say.

  • Kylie Jenner Just Wore a White Crochet Pant Suit

    She completed the look with white crochet heels.

  • Louisiana College Student Recovering In Hospital After Dorm Room Stabbing

    An 18-year-old university student is accused of nearly stabbing her boyfriend to death in a dorm room knife attack over Easter weekend. Elizabeth Grace Johnson is facing possible charges of aggravated battery, police said, after she allegedly stabbed Draven Upchurch at his Southeastern Louisiana University residence building in Hammond, LA earlier this month. On April 3, campus authorities found Upchurch suffering from “multiple” stab wounds on the third floor of the university’s Louisiana Hall residence building, according to a campus police report obtained by Oxygen.com. Upchurch was transported to North Oaks Medical Center in critical condition. Johnson, who campus police describe as, Upchurch's "dating partner" was arrested. At the time of her arrest, Johnson appeared “worried,” the police report stated. I am ready to bring everyone out of the dark on Draven's incident. I refuse to use the word accident because what...Posted by Honey's Snoball Shack of Abita on Monday, April 5, 2021On Monday, his family shared that Upchurch was improving, after his condition had temporarily declined over the weekend. “We had a few set backs the last [two] days,” his mother Angie Fassulo said. “But we got them steps back!! Please keep praying!! Upchurch is originally from Covington, Louisiana, about 40 miles north of New Orleans. He graduated from Fontainebleau High School in 2018, acquaintances said. Upchurch competed in choreographed flag spinning, or color guard, according to those who knew him. He attended Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, university officials there confirmed. “He never deserved this ever,” high school peer Lexie Rome told Oxygen.com. Elizabeth Grace Johnson Photo: Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Rome, 21, described Upchurch as an “outgoing,” “goofy,” and “great kid” who always had a smile on his face. Rome co-organized a blood drive for Upchurch at her family’s nutrition store in Covington on April 11. She said around a dozen people attended. Rome noted a number of other blood drives have also been held for Upchurch since the knife attack. “It’s a very small town everybody knows everybody,” Rome added. “This makes me feel like everybody has everybody’s back around here. Everybody’s supporting him and wants justice for him. I hope we get justice for Draven.” While a motive in the stabbing hasn’t been released, Autin-Fasullo’s posts noted her son was “well acquainted” with Johnson. University officials described the stabbing as an “isolated incident.” Johnson has been suspended in the interim. Officials declined to comment further on the pending investigation. “This incident currently remains under investigation, and the student will go through the proper university disciplinary process as well as the criminal justice system process,” Mike Rivault, a spokesperson for Southeastern Louisiana University told Oxygen.com in a statement on Monday. “The university process may result in disciplinary measures up to and including expulsion, but that is not yet complete.” Johnson was booked into Tangipahoa Parish Jail on April 3, online jail records show. The 18-year-old was released on bond on April 5, according to officials. It’s unclear if she’s retained legal representation. Tangipahoa Parish Clerk of Courts were unable to immediately provide an upcoming court date for Johnson, or confirm whether she’s been formally charged. Tangipahoa Parish District Attorney’s Office didn’t immediately respond to Oxygen.com’s request for comment on the case on Monday.

  • 13 investigations, no court-martials: Here's how the US Navy and Marine Corps quietly discharged white supremacists

    The U.S. Navy and Marine Corps have quietly kicked out white supremacists, offering them administrative discharges that leave no public record.

  • Trump caught on audio mocking Michelle Obama’s looks to giggling GOP hierarchy at Mar-a-Lago

    Leaked recording from RNC fundraiser reveals ‘uproarious’ laughter from sponsors for ridicule of former first lady

  • Grandfather, mentor and role model: Prince Philip played a crucial part in Prince William's life

    When the Duke of Cambridge was introduced to Matt Smith, the actor who would play his grandfather in The Crown, at a charity event a few years ago, he was asked if he had any advice. “Just one word,” came the reply. “Legend.” The Duke of Edinburgh was a huge presence in Prince William’s life, playing a critical role as mentor, role model and sounding board. Both of similar temperaments, pragmatic, plain speaking and quick witted, the Duke saw a lot of himself in his grandson. He is thought to have felt assured that the institution of the monarchy, to which he had dedicated almost his entire adult life, was in safe hands. From their adoration of Africa to their environmental interests, their love of sailing, horses and polo, the two men shared many common interests. Both were pilots and passionate about shooting and land management. Their relationship was strengthened following the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, when the Duke immediately took on the role of staunch defender.

  • Daunte Wright: Obamas say police killing reveals ‘how badly we need to reimagine policing and public safety’

    Following ‘another senseless tragedy’, former first family stresses urgency for ‘nationwide changes that are long overdue’ to address racial inequities

  • Dutch govt says it's too early to start easing the lockdown

    The Dutch government on Tuesday presented a roadmap for relaxing coronavirus lockdown measures, but caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte stressed that it is still too early to ease restrictions. In a nationally televised press conference, Rutte said hospitals in the Netherlands are as crowded with COVID-19 patients now as they were during the first wave of the pandemic last year and that it would be irresponsible to relax the country’s months-long lockdown now. The government had previously said it hoped the first relaxation could have started April 21, but Rutte said that was too soon.

  • What to know about CVST, the rare blood clot detected in 6 women after they got a Johnson & Johnson vaccine

    Cerebral venous sinus thrombosis is a type of blood clot seen in five per 1 million people a year. Johnson & Johnson saw six cases out of 6.8 million.

  • Caron Nazario ‘feared for his life’ in pepper spray traffic stop

    One of the police officers involved has been sacked