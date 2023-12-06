Temps to be in 50s, 60s in Kansas City. Here’s what to know about chance of snow

Spring-like temperatures along with strong gusty winds will move into the Kansas City area on Wednesday in advance of a storm that is expected to bring the chance for winter-like weather by the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Unseasonably warm conditions are expected as temperatures will likely rise into the 50s on Wednesday and continue to climb into the low 60s on Thursday and Friday, the weather service said.

The temperatures will be closer to what the metro sees in late March and early April. Typically, Kansas City sees temps in the mid-40s this time of year.

Windy conditions are also expected, with gusts around 20 mph expected Wednesday and around 40 mph on Thursday. Gusts will likely be in the 30 to 35 mph on Friday and Saturday.

Because of the windy conditions and the expectation for humidity values to fall in the 40 to 50% range, there are elevated f1ire weather concerns.

Kansas City’s next best chance of precipitation kicks off the weekend as a weather system moves into the area. Rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible as a cold front approaches Friday night, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

Rain, potentially changing over briefly to snow, is possible Saturday morning. Little to no accumulations are expected, the weather service said.

“Significant uncertainty remains with storm track and resulting temperature profile for possible snow,” the weather service said.

After the storm moves out, quiet weather and near normal temperatures are expected for early next week, the weather service said.