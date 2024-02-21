Temps in 70s likely in Kansas City metro; some areas could see overnight thunderstorms

It may be February in Kansas City, but unseasonably warm temperatures on Wednesday will make it feel more like May.

Temperatures are expected to soar into the lower 70s by mid-afternoon in the metro area, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

That’s about 25 degrees above what is normal for this time of year. Typically, Kansas City sees temperatures around 48 degrees at this time. The record highest temperature for Wednesday is 79 degrees which occurred in 2018.

Skies are expected to become partly sunny as clouds move into the area. By Wednesday night, it will be mostly cloudy.

Isolated strong to marginally severe storms will possibly develop overnight, mainly after midnight. Areas of southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri, including the Ozarks, have the greater chances of seeing the strongest storms. Hail the size of quarters could be possible, according to the weather service.

There is a small chance that rain showers or thunderstorms will reach the Kansas City area.

Cooler weather is expected Thursday, but temperatures will be in the low 60s in Kansas City, remaining about 15 to 20 degrees above normal Thursday, according to the weather service.

Temperatures will be in the upper 50s on Friday, low 60s on Saturday and around 70 on Sunday. Sunny skies are expected each day.

For the rest of February and early March, above normal temperatures are very likely with slightly above normal precipitation possible for the seven-day period of Feb. 28 through March 5, the weather service said.