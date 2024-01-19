When temps drop dangerously low, Mitchell's Salvation Army offers shelter

Jan. 18—MITCHELL — Those who live in South Dakota know that temperatures can get extremely cold in the winter.

That was evident last weekend, when an arctic front blasted through the Mitchell region, bringing deadly sub-zero temperatures and bitter winds that caused the air to feel even colder due to the extreme wind chill effect.

State residents are a hardy bunch, but what happens when you're in a tight spot and need a place to warm up? In Mitchell, one answer to that problem is to visit the Mitchell Salvation Army.

Rodney Morin, a lieutenant with the Mitchell Salvation Army, said the organization in Mitchell welcomes people to warm up at the organization's building on Sanborn Boulevard during regular business hours.

"It's kind of a bare-bones type of shelter. We don't have overnight shelter or anything like that, but it's open during our office hours," Morin told the Mitchell Republic in a recent interview. "People can come in and sit in our dining room and have a hot coffee or hot chocolate and they can sit here until they warm up for as long as they like."

The Salvation Army is known for its relief responses to natural disasters, such as tornados or fires, where it often provides support services to first responders and to victims. It has also helped organize efforts like Angel Trees as well as offers afternoon meals at its Mitchell location from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., a food pantry and food baskets at Christmas.

When it comes to sheltering from the cold, Morin said anyone is welcome to come in and warm up during their regular business hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"That's when we can do our warming shelter and stuff like that," Morin said.

The organization offers the warming shelter service during its regular business hours. That's primarily due to a need for more volunteers and funding, Morin said. The organization is only at 61% of their Christmas fundraising goal, and with many other services that need a share of those dollars, it is difficult to offer a wider range of hours as a shelter.

Morin said if they could, the Salvation Army in Mitchell would expand that service into the evening or even overnight hours.

"It's strictly because we don't have the staff or volunteers to support it," Morin said. "It's unfortunate, because that's when it's the coldest."

There are other emergency shelters in the community and throughout the county, but they tend to focus more on violent summer weather than dangerous cold.

Locations like the Davison County Courthouse, the Mount Vernon downtown gym in Mount Vernon and Ethan Public School in Ethan are locations in Davison County that may open to the public outside normal business hours to serve as emergency storm shelters, such as during tornado warnings, according to Jeff Bathke, emergency manager for Davison County. Other locations like the Corn Palace and the James Valley Community Center may be used as disaster relief shelters, which are activated following a major disaster that displaces people from their homes.

The opening of those emergency storm shelters after hours is tied into storm spotter weather observations and the sounding of outdoor warning sirens, he said. He said the times per year those shelters need to be opened averages about 60 across the entire county, but last year it was even fewer than that.

Shelters like the courthouse are generally not opened for cold weather after business hours because those locations don't have the facilities to support groups of people for extended periods of time, Bathke said.

"Where are they going to sleep? There is no shower. No beds. We'd have to have separation between families and children. There are a lot of logistics to it," Bathke said.

For sheltering from the cold, Bathke generally directs people to the Salvation Army, he said.

Morin and his wife are relatively new to the Mitchell area, having arrived in July from Nebraska. As a Midwesterner, he is familiar with the harsh cold that can come with winter, and he said the people who come into Salvation Army are rarely there specifically for the heat.

"Truly, for just the warming shelter aspect, I have not seen anyone use it. But for people trying to maintain a place to stay through rental assistance and energy assistance and things like that, we see that almost daily," Morin said. "But as far as people who are on the street, we haven't, to my knowledge, had anyone come in for that purpose alone."

He said the infrequent use of the facility as a shelter from the cold could come down to several factors, with two at the forefront of his mind.

"Even with our feeding program, people who come and eat lunch, even they don't hang around. I'd say it's a pretty safe bet that one of two things are happening. Either one, people are unaware that we are a warming shelter or two, there is just not that much need for it. Which would be the hope, because that would mean that people have a place to go."

More cold weather is expected in the upcoming days. The National Weather Service is forecasting Friday to have a high temperature of about 5 degrees and a low around -18. Saturday is also expected to cold, with a high temperature of 6 degrees and a predicted low of around 3 degrees. Conditions will warm up moving into next week, with highs in the 30s and and lows in the mid-20s.

Morin said he was unaware of any other area facilities that specifically hosted warming shelters during the winter, but he said the Salvation Army would continue to host anyone looking to get relief from the cold during business hours throughout the winter.

But he'd like to do even more if he can.

"It's definitely an area we could explore, but as of right now our Christmas campaign is at only about 61% of our goal. Our funding is really low, and I'm not sure it's something we could do in the foreseeable future without a major donor," Morin said. "The first thing would be to secure funding for it, and then explore the opportunities and kind of get a feel of the pulse to see if that is truly a need, or if those donor dollars could be better used in another capacity."

More information on the Mitchell Salvation Army can be found at centralusa.salvationarmy.org/mitchell or by visiting its Facebook page.