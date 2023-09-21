Temps expected to reach 80 on Thursday
Comfortably cool tomorrow morning before temperatures quickly climb into the upper 70s and low 80s. Good amount of sunshine tomorrow and dry. Another beautiful day!
Comfortably cool tomorrow morning before temperatures quickly climb into the upper 70s and low 80s. Good amount of sunshine tomorrow and dry. Another beautiful day!
Grab a jar while it's cheap.
The Yankees' 2023 injuries are starting to affect 2024.
Time will tell if Fields ends up winning with the Bears, but the concerns he spoke about on Wednesday were not encouraging.
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres opened the United Nations’ Climate Ambition Summit on Wednesday in New York City with a dramatic declaration.
I'm now a convert.
This alcohol-free oral rinse is approved by the American Dental Association and dentist-formulated. Shoppers say it's the best at targeting bad breath and dry mouth.
These flattering, versatile pants come in more than 40 colors and styles. Stock up while they're more than 30% off.
What's the latest fantasy news coming from NFL backfields as we get closer to Week 3 action?
The Dodgers, Orioles and Rays joined the Braves in the 2023 postseason field with wins this weekend.
Amazon's No. 1 bestseller contains a magical mix of ingredients that helps stimulate collagen production.
Interested in watching all the old 'Spy Kids' movies? Now that's a mission worth fighting for.
Stocks were mixed Wednesday as Wall Street digested the Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates steady as expected.
The Biden administration agreed to unfreeze $6 billion in funds to secure the release of five Americans held captive in Iran. Was it worth the hefty price tag?
Save over 30% on these shatterproof Edison-style bulbs that emit a soft amber glow.
Looking to save on ice scrapers, trunk organizers, air compressors and more? Check out these 9 under-$25 deals and stock up without breaking the bank.
Here's how the Fed's pause on raising interest rates would affect savings products, various types of loans and credit cards.
Customer operations platform Front is better known for its omnichannel inbox that lets you aggregate all customer conversations in a single view — emails, chat conversations, SMS, social media messages. Today, the company unveiled a handful of new features that turns Front into a more complete customer support platform. “[Customer service teams] face what I think of as a carrot-and-stick situation.
While studying computer science at the University of Chicago, Devshi Mehrotra and Leslie Jones-Dove were inspired to build tech that centered on the needs of communities historically marginalized by law enforcement. "On the one hand, body cams and other devices are critical for holding law enforcement accountable and providing the best defense possible," Mehrotra told me in an email interview.
Get it on Amazon.
The fallout for Brand has been swift, as the London police investigate him, his tour has been suspended and much of his content has been blocked or removed.