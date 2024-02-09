Temps to tumble back to normal in Kansas City. What’s latest on snow in forecast?

The Kansas City metro will make a run at it’s fifth day of the month of 60-degree temperatures, but the weather will come crashing back to normal this weekend as cooler temperatures are expected, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid-60s in Kansas City. Far northern Missouri may remain in the 50s, but most areas south of Kansas City will temperatures in the mid-60s. Some areas in the far southern parts of the forecast area may reach near 70 degrees, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

The sky is expected to gradually become cloudy during the afternoon. A few showers could develop mainly north of Interstate 70, the weather service said.

Dry and mild conditions are expected through much of the weekend as temperatures return closer to normal. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 40s on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures are typically in the low 40s this time of year in Kansas City.

The chance for precipitation returns to southern parts of the forecast area Sunday night into Monday.

“With cooler temperatures in place some wintry precipitation or a mix could be possible for southern parts of the area,” the weather service said. “Right now impacts look like they would remain minor, but this will be something to monitor in the coming days. “

Another system looks possible on Wednesday into Thursday, but with significant differences in forecast models, the weather service said it is difficult to point to any potential impacts to the Kansas City forecast area at this time.

Above normal temperatures are expected to return next week. Mostly sunny skies, with temperatures in the mid-50s is expected for Valentine’s Day and possible parade if the Kansas City Chiefs prevail over the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday.