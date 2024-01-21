As temps warm, just about every type of wintry precipitation is in play this week

While Wisconsin is leaving behind dangerous wind chills for balmy temperatures in the mid- to upper-30s this coming week, a winter storm could affect commutes on Monday and Tuesday.

The storm could bring virtually all types of wintry precipitation to the lower parts of Wisconsin, including light snow, sleet, freezing drizzle and rain, according to the National Weather Service. Foggy conditions are also possible.

The southeastern portion of Wisconsin will get the first round, which will start late Sunday into Monday morning. It'll be low in intensity — light snow potentially mixed with sleet at times, and freezing drizzle possible later in the day.

The second round is expected to hit late Monday into Tuesday, and will be more widespread across southern Wisconsin.

That round is "more of a mixed bag," said NWS meteorologist Andy Boxell. "Trends here in the last 12 to 24 hours have been a little bit colder, suggesting maybe a little bit more in the way of wet snow."

Milwaukee has a "good shot" of seeing some form of precipitation Tuesday, he said, but there's still uncertainty about how far north it will extend, like up to Fond du Lac or Wisconsin Dells.

Be cautious on commutes: Pavement can be colder

You may want to factor in some extra driving time to your commutes early this week, as slippery spots are possible on roadways.

"Any sort of liquid precipitation that falls — whether that's freezing rain, or drizzle, or freezing drizzle — will have the potential to create slick spots," Boxell said.

Pavement temperatures have gotten cold in the last week, so even if your car's thermometer says 33 degrees, the road surface could be 29 or 30 degrees, he explained.

While travel could be impacted, Boxell didn't expect enough ice to have any effect on trees or power lines.

Be aware of foggy conditions, especially at night

More moisture moving north and warmer temperatures over the snowpack could result in low clouds and fog.

Those conditions are more favored to hit at night, but that could change.

"You may be in a situation where it changes rapidly over both time and distance," Boxell said. "Somebody's out on the highway, going 70 miles an hour, and suddenly runs into a dense fog, that's more hazardous."

Rain later in the week could cause snow melt, flooding

While the snow amounts from this storm won't be nearly as much as earlier this month, a couple of inches could accumulate north of I-94.

"You're certainly not looking at a heavy snow event," Boxell said. Temperatures right around or above freezing will cut down on accumulation.

But the bigger story for snow is that it could melt, clog storm drains and cause flooding — especially because more rain is expected Wednesday night into Thursday.

And while rivers iced over last week, snow melt could work its way into rivers, and rain could fall on top of the snow and ice.

"We could start to see that ice break up, and that always raises the risk for ice jams on rivers, which can create localized areas of flooding," Boxell said.

Temperatures higher than normal, especially overnight lows

Highs in the mid- to upper-30s are above average for this time of year, but that "doesn't mean that it's necessarily all that rare," Boxell said.

More: It's been one of Milwaukee's warmest winters ever. How does that affect Wisconsin's economy and climate?

One of the more interesting points is that daytime and nighttime temperatures will only have about a 3 or 4-degree difference — lows will also be in the 30s this week.

"High temperatures in the mid- to upper-30s, that's less than 10 degrees above average. Whereas having low temperatures in the low- to mid-30s, that's a good, solid 15 to 20 degrees above average," Boxell said.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Many types of wintry precipitation Monday and Tuesday amid warm temps