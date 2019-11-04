The Temptations of Triangulism

Having watched Sino-Russian relations deepen over the past decade, the West has begun to address the security implications. On both sides of the Atlantic, a debate is brewing over how to respond. Some argue that the West must avert a threatening alliance by coaxing Russia back. They call for a more conciliatory policy that challenges the strong consensus adopted after Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

Such views are superficially appealing. Unfortunately, they are based on poor evidence, flawed logic and a misreading of history. They suffer from a vice called “triangulism.” When triangulists see three major powers, they feel compelled to join them up like dots, decide who sits at the happy apex, and draw policy conclusions. The clearest triangulist manifesto was recently laid out by the New York Times editorial board. It argued that Russian president Vladimir Putin’s relationship with Chinese president Xi Jinping presented a grave threat that the United States must counter by improving its relations with Russia. Its very first lines invoke the great Ur-triangle of détente, the Nixon-Kissinger diplomatic breakthrough with Beijing that pressured the Soviet Union into an era of cooperation. The editorial warns that Putin “could pull a ‘reverse Nixon’ and play his own version of the ‘China card.’” In this reading of events, Russia and America have swapped places. America once sided with China, inducing the Soviet Union to cooperate. Today, Russia is siding with China, and America should respond as the Soviet Union did—by softening its policies. This is the logic of triangulism.

But the analogy is false. The relative strength of the three powers, and the nature of their relations are very different today. In the early 1970s, America was far more powerful than distant China. Despite long-standing ideological hostility, China presented no real threat, nor did rivalry over specific issues significantly complicate a pragmatic Sino-U.S. partnership. But what was true of America then is not true of Russia today. China is not a weaker, distant partner of Russia. It is a powerful neighbor that is becoming steadily stronger. China’s growing influence in Central Asia and dominance of trade in much of the former Soviet Union is an early development unwelcome to Moscow. It will not be the last.

Triangulism accepts at face value the effusive warmth of frequent Putin-Xi meetings. It cites Putin’s State of the Nation talk of aligning the Eurasian Economic Union and the Belt and Road Initiative as if this were an accomplished fact rather than a deeply ambiguous formula. It notes Putin’s gratitude to Xi for the 30 percent growth in trade last year, while ignoring that this was driven largely by a 32 percent rise in the oil price. It overlooks the many cases where China has played a hard economic game or expressed its disappointment with Russia.

Furthermore, antipathy dominated China’s relationship with the Soviet Union on the eve of détente. The two countries had even fought a border conflict in 1969. Few common interests bound them or hindered China from cooperating with America. But again, what was true of the Soviet Union then is not true of America today. Despite the recent decline of the Sino-U.S. relationship, the economies of the two countries remain deeply interdependent. China’s relationship with America is far more significant to it than its relationship with Russia. China has not only recognized Russia’s annexation of Crimea, but it has censored Putin’s 2018 call in Beijing for Chinese tourists to visit the occupied peninsula. U.S. sanctions on Russia have deterred China from engaging more deeply with Russia rather than encouraging it to do so. Russian and American positions today, then, are not mirror images of what they were five decades ago. Russia has not taken America’s position at the apex of a triangle. Putin could not be a Nixon even if he wished to be.

A flawed analogy yields flawed advice. The New York Times calls for the United States to “establish a sounder relationship with Russia and peel it away from China.” It even praises Trump for attempting to do so. Yet America’s Russia policy—albeit stiffened by Congress—is now more robust than when Trump took office. The editorial board’s view implies that he should resist stronger sanctions and related measures against Russia. This contradicts its own grave concerns, which were laid out in another editorial board piece just a few days later. These concerns center around the failure to adequately address continuing Russian electoral interference.