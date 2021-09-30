Should You Be Tempted To ‘Sell’ 1life Healthcare (ONEM) Stock?

Nomadic Value Partners recently released its Q2 2021 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. In the second quarter, the fund posted returns of 9.6% compared to 8.6% total return for the S&P 500 Index. You should check out Nomadic Value's top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of this year.

In the Q2 2021 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and 1Life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) is one of them. 1Life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) is a San Francisco-based chain of primary healthcare clinics. In the last three months, 1Life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) stock lost 39%. Here is what the fund said:

"On June 7th One Medical (ONEM) announced an acquisition of Iora Health, a Medicare Advantage primary care business (MA PCP), for $2.1 billion of ONEM stock. The price implies a forward EV/sales valuation of 7x, a meaningful discount to comparables, Oak Street Health (OSH, portfolio holding) and Agilon Health (AGL), who had forward EV/sales multiples at time of announcement of 9x and 8.7x, respectively. However, after analyzing the provided information in combination with some additional industry scuttlebutt, I decided to sell our small position in the stock on June 18th. If you regularly read these quarterly letters, you are probably wondering why I would pass on this deal. In short, there are three reasons: First, Iora Health is not as good of a business as the category leader, Oak Street Health (OSH, current portfolio holding), which causes me to wonder if ONEM is buying a turnaround5. Second, the deal comes with significant integration risks, both tech and cultural, and the synergies presented by management are suspect6. Third, and probably the most important, is lost time as ONEM figures out these two issues over the next 2-3 years. Category leaders are focused on patient acquisition since they have already proven attractive unit economics at some initial scale. ONEM turning inward to plug holes instead of going all-in on patient acquisition could significantly stunt the base on which revenues can compound over the next few years."

