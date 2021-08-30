Should You Be Tempted To ‘Sell’ ACV Auctions (ACVA) Stock?

Alex Smith
·3 min read

Baron Opportunity Fund recently published its second-quarter commentary – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the second quarter of 2021, the Baron Opportunity Fund returned 10.14% (institutional shares). In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 Index was up 8.55%, while the Russell 3000 Growth Index was up 11.38%. You should check out Baron’s top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of 2021.

In the Q2 2021 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) is one of them. ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) develops mobile application. In the last three months, ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) stock lost 27%. Here is what the fund said:

"Shares of ACV Auctions Inc., the leading digital marketplace for wholesale automotive transactions, declined after a successful IPO in late March despite reporting robust results. Given its strong post-IPO performance, ACV permitted a partial early release of the lock-up for existing investors, which put pressure on the stock. We exited our small position."

Image by DrMedYourRasenn from Pixabay

In Q1 2021, a total of 25 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) stock, a change of 25 from the previous quarter (see the chart here), so a number of other hedge fund managers believe in ACVA's growth potential. Our calculations showed that ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

The top 10 stocks among hedge funds returned 231.2% between 2015 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 Index ETFs by more than 126 percentage points.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

