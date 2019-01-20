Should You Be Tempted To Sell Aker BP ASA (OB:AKERBP) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Aker BP ASA’s (OB:AKERBP) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, Aker BP’s P/E ratio is 25.95. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying NOK25.95 for every NOK1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate Aker BP’s Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Aker BP:

P/E of 25.95 = $33.16 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, USD ) ÷ $1.28 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Aker BP increased earnings per share by a whopping 149% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 48%. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

How Does Aker BP’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (11.7) for companies in the oil and gas industry is lower than Aker BP’s P/E.

That means that the market expects Aker BP will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn’t guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Aker BP’s P/E?

Net debt totals 24% of Aker BP’s market cap. It would probably deserve a higher P/E ratio if it was net cash, since it would have more options for growth.

The Verdict On Aker BP’s P/E Ratio

Aker BP trades on a P/E ratio of 25.9, which is above the NO market average of 12.8. The company is not overly constrained by its modest debt levels, and it is growing earnings per share. Therefore it seems reasonable that the market would have relatively high expectations of the company