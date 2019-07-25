Should You Be Tempted To Sell Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll show how you can use Aristocrat Leisure Limited's (ASX:ALL) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Aristocrat Leisure has a price to earnings ratio of 31.14, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 3.2%.

How Do You Calculate Aristocrat Leisure's P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Aristocrat Leisure:

P/E of 31.14 = A$30.86 ÷ A$0.99 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each A$1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does Aristocrat Leisure Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. As you can see below, Aristocrat Leisure has a higher P/E than the average company (18) in the hospitality industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Aristocrat Leisure shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Notably, Aristocrat Leisure grew EPS by a whopping 26% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 35% per year over the last five years. So we'd generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Aristocrat Leisure's Balance Sheet

Net debt totals 13% of Aristocrat Leisure's market cap. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Verdict On Aristocrat Leisure's P/E Ratio

Aristocrat Leisure's P/E is 31.1 which is above average (16.4) in its market. Its debt levels do not imperil its balance sheet and it is growing EPS strongly. Therefore, it's not particularly surprising that it has a above average P/E ratio.