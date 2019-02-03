Should You Be Tempted To Sell Atea ASA (OB:ATEA) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $60 prize!

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Atea ASA’s (OB:ATEA) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Atea has a P/E ratio of 24.29, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying NOK24.29 for every NOK1 in prior year profit.

Check out our latest analysis for Atea

How Do You Calculate Atea’s P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Atea:

P/E of 24.29 = NOK118.8 ÷ NOK4.89 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each NOK1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Atea’s earnings per share fell by 8.6% in the last twelve months. But EPS is up 8.4% over the last 5 years.

How Does Atea’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below, Atea has a higher P/E than the average company (19.8) in the it industry.

OB:ATEA PE PEG Gauge February 3rd 19 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Atea shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn’t guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Atea’s P/E?

Atea’s net debt is 15% of its market cap. It would probably deserve a higher P/E ratio if it was net cash, since it would have more options for growth.

The Verdict On Atea’s P/E Ratio

Atea’s P/E is 24.3 which is above average (12.9) in the NO market. With a bit of debt, but a lack of recent growth, it’s safe to say the market is expecting improved profit performance from the company, in the next few years.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, ‘In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.’ So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.