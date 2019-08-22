Should You Be Tempted To Sell AWF Madison Group Limited (NZSE:AWF) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. To keep it practical, we'll show how AWF Madison Group Limited's (NZSE:AWF) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. AWF Madison Group has a P/E ratio of 29.83, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 3.4%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for AWF Madison Group:

P/E of 29.83 = NZ$1.82 ÷ NZ$0.061 (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does AWF Madison Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (21.7) for companies in the professional services industry is lower than AWF Madison Group's P/E.

AWF Madison Group's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

AWF Madison Group saw earnings per share decrease by 61% last year. And EPS is down 17% a year, over the last 5 years. This might lead to muted expectations.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting AWF Madison Group's P/E?

AWF Madison Group has net debt equal to 43% of its market cap. While it's worth keeping this in mind, it isn't a worry.

The Bottom Line On AWF Madison Group's P/E Ratio

AWF Madison Group's P/E is 29.8 which is above average (18.5) in its market. With a bit of debt, but a lack of recent growth, it's safe to say the market is expecting improved profit performance from the company, in the next few years.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term.