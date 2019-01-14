Should You Be Tempted To Sell Bandhan Bank Limited (NSE:BANDHANBNK) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Bandhan Bank Limited’s (NSE:BANDHANBNK) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, Bandhan Bank’s P/E ratio is 32.62. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying ₹32.62 for every ₹1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate Bandhan Bank’s Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Bandhan Bank:

P/E of 32.62 = ₹471.55 ÷ ₹14.45 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

It’s nice to see that Bandhan Bank grew EPS by a stonking 29% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 45% per year over the last five years. I’d therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

How Does Bandhan Bank’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below, Bandhan Bank has a higher P/E than the average company (21.3) in the banks industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Bandhan Bank shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Bandhan Bank’s P/E?

The extra options and safety that comes with Bandhan Bank’s ₹12b net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On Bandhan Bank’s P/E Ratio

Bandhan Bank trades on a P/E ratio of 32.6, which is above the IN market average of 17.1. Its net cash position supports a higher P/E ratio, as does its solid recent earnings growth. So it is not surprising the market is probably extrapolating recent growth well into the future, reflected in the relatively high P/E ratio.