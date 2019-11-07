Should You Be Tempted To Sell Berger Paints India Limited (NSE:BERGEPAINT) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Berger Paints India Limited's (NSE:BERGEPAINT) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Berger Paints India has a price to earnings ratio of 77.70, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying ₹77.70 for every ₹1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate Berger Paints India's P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Berger Paints India:

P/E of 77.70 = ₹495.40 ÷ ₹6.38 (Based on the year to September 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Berger Paints India's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Berger Paints India has a significantly higher P/E than the average (11.4) P/E for companies in the chemicals industry.

NSEI:BERGEPAINT Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 7th 2019 More

That means that the market expects Berger Paints India will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Berger Paints India increased earnings per share by a whopping 27% last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 19% per year over the last five years. I'd therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Berger Paints India's Balance Sheet

Net debt totals just 0.4% of Berger Paints India's market cap. So it doesn't have as many options as it would with net cash, but its debt would not have much of an impact on its P/E ratio.

The Verdict On Berger Paints India's P/E Ratio

Berger Paints India's P/E is 77.7 which suggests the market is more focussed on the future opportunity rather than the current level of earnings. The company is not overly constrained by its modest debt levels, and its recent EPS growth very solid. Therefore, it's not particularly surprising that it has a above average P/E ratio.