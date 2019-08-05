Should You Be Tempted To Sell Bufab AB (publ) (STO:BUFAB) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Bufab AB (publ)'s (STO:BUFAB), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Based on the last twelve months, Bufab's P/E ratio is 13.76. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 7.3%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Bufab:

P/E of 13.76 = SEK98.4 ÷ SEK7.15 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each SEK1 of company earnings. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

How Does Bufab's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Bufab has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the trade distributors industry average (13.8).

Its P/E ratio suggests that Bufab shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. If the company has better than average prospects, then the market might be underestimating it. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Bufab increased earnings per share by an impressive 13% over the last twelve months. And earnings per share have improved by 16% annually, over the last five years. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Bufab's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Bufab's net debt equates to 42% of its market capitalization. While it's worth keeping this in mind, it isn't a worry.

The Verdict On Bufab's P/E Ratio

Bufab trades on a P/E ratio of 13.8, which is below the SE market average of 16.3. The EPS growth last year was strong, and debt levels are quite reasonable. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified. Given analysts are expecting further growth, one might have expected a higher P/E ratio. That may be worth further research.