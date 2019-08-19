Should You Be Tempted To Sell Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Callaway Golf Company's (NYSE:ELY) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, Callaway Golf's P/E ratio is 27.91. That means that at current prices, buyers pay $27.91 for every $1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Callaway Golf:

P/E of 27.91 = $17.32 ÷ $0.62 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

Does Callaway Golf Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. As you can see below, Callaway Golf has a higher P/E than the average company (17.5) in the leisure industry.

NYSE:ELY Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 19th 2019 More

That means that the market expects Callaway Golf will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Callaway Golf shrunk earnings per share by 45% over the last year. But EPS is up 14% over the last 3 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting Callaway Golf's P/E?

Net debt is 35% of Callaway Golf's market cap. While that's enough to warrant consideration, it doesn't really concern us.

The Verdict On Callaway Golf's P/E Ratio

Callaway Golf has a P/E of 27.9. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 17.2. With modest debt but no EPS growth in the last year, it's fair to say the P/E implies some optimism about future earnings, from the market.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.' So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.