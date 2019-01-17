Should You Be Tempted To Sell Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Centamin plc’s (LON:CEY) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Centamin has a P/E ratio of 15.61, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 6.4%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Centamin:

P/E of 15.61 = $1.52 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, USD ) ÷ $0.097 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

Centamin increased earnings per share by an impressive 25% over the last twelve months. And its annual EPS growth rate over 3 years is 9.5%. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio. In contrast, EPS has decreased by 1.2%, annually, over 5 years.

How Does Centamin’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (9.4) for companies in the metals and mining industry is lower than Centamin’s P/E.

That means that the market expects Centamin will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn’t guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Centamin’s Balance Sheet

Centamin has net cash of US$254m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On Centamin’s P/E Ratio

Centamin trades on a P/E ratio of 15.6, which is fairly close to the GB market average of 15.6. The balance sheet is healthy, and recent EPS growth impressive, but the P/E implies some caution from the market.