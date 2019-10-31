Should You Be Tempted To Sell Cerved Group S.p.A. (BIT:CERV) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Cerved Group S.p.A.'s (BIT:CERV), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Cerved Group has a price to earnings ratio of 21.40, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 4.7%.

View our latest analysis for Cerved Group

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Cerved Group:

P/E of 21.40 = €8.66 ÷ €0.40 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each €1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does Cerved Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Cerved Group has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the diversified financial industry average (21.4).

BIT:CERV Price Estimation Relative to Market, October 31st 2019 More

Cerved Group's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. If the company has better than average prospects, then the market might be underestimating it. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Most would be impressed by Cerved Group earnings growth of 23% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 3 years is 103%. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Cerved Group's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Cerved Group has net debt equal to 34% of its market cap. While it's worth keeping this in mind, it isn't a worry.

The Verdict On Cerved Group's P/E Ratio

Cerved Group's P/E is 21.4 which is above average (17.2) in its market. Its debt levels do not imperil its balance sheet and it is growing EPS strongly. So on this analysis it seems reasonable that its P/E ratio is above average.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.