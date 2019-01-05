Should You Be Tempted To Sell Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Chevron has a price to earnings ratio of 14.8, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 6.8%.

How Do You Calculate Chevron’s P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Chevron:

P/E of 14.8 = $110.82 ÷ $7.49 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

Chevron increased earnings per share by a whopping 117% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 3 years is 57%. So we’d generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 28% a year, over 5 years.

How Does Chevron’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (10.9) for companies in the oil and gas industry is lower than Chevron’s P/E.

Chevron’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn’t guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Chevron’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Chevron’s net debt is 13% of its market cap. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Bottom Line On Chevron’s P/E Ratio

Chevron has a P/E of 14.8. That’s below the average in the US market, which is 16.4. The EPS growth last year was strong, and debt levels are quite reasonable. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified.