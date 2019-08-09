Should You Be Tempted To Sell China Financial Services Holdings Limited (HKG:605) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use China Financial Services Holdings Limited's (HKG:605) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. China Financial Services Holdings has a price to earnings ratio of 7.39, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 14%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for China Financial Services Holdings:

P/E of 7.39 = HK$0.47 ÷ HK$0.063 (Based on the year to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does China Financial Services Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that China Financial Services Holdings has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the consumer finance industry average (7).

SEHK:605 Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 9th 2019

That indicates that the market expects China Financial Services Holdings will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

China Financial Services Holdings's earnings per share fell by 11% in the last twelve months. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 4.1% annually. This could justify a pessimistic P/E.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

China Financial Services Holdings's Balance Sheet

Net debt totals 70% of China Financial Services Holdings's market cap. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Verdict On China Financial Services Holdings's P/E Ratio

China Financial Services Holdings has a P/E of 7.4. That's below the average in the HK market, which is 10.1. Given meaningful debt, and a lack of recent growth, the market looks to be extrapolating this recent performance; reflecting low expectations for the future.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.