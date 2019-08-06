Should You Be Tempted To Sell Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Commercial Metals Company's (NYSE:CMC), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. What is Commercial Metals's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 11.64. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 8.6%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Commercial Metals:

P/E of 11.64 = $16.25 ÷ $1.4 (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does Commercial Metals's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. The image below shows that Commercial Metals has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the metals and mining industry average (11.6).

Commercial Metals's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. So if Commercial Metals actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. Checking factors such as director buying and selling. could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Commercial Metals's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 120% last year. The cherry on top is that the five year growth rate was an impressive 17% per year. So I'd be surprised if the P/E ratio was not above average.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Commercial Metals's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Commercial Metals has net debt worth 65% of its market capitalization. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Verdict On Commercial Metals's P/E Ratio

Commercial Metals has a P/E of 11.6. That's below the average in the US market, which is 17.2. The company has a meaningful amount of debt on the balance sheet, but that should not eclipse the solid earnings growth. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low.