Should You Be Tempted To Sell Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Costco Wholesale Corporation's (NASDAQ:COST), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Costco Wholesale has a price to earnings ratio of 37.52, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay $37.52 for every $1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate Costco Wholesale's P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Costco Wholesale:

P/E of 37.52 = $321.560 ÷ $8.570 (Based on the year to February 2020.)

(Note: the above calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each $1 of company earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Costco Wholesale's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (17.8) for companies in the consumer retailing industry is lower than Costco Wholesale's P/E.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Costco Wholesale shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Costco Wholesale saw earnings per share improve by 9.2% last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 11% per year over the last five years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Costco Wholesale's P/E?

Since Costco Wholesale holds net cash of US$3.1b, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Bottom Line On Costco Wholesale's P/E Ratio

Costco Wholesale's P/E is 37.5 which is above average (13.2) in its market. Earnings improved over the last year. And the net cash position provides the company with multiple options. The high P/E suggests the market thinks further growth will come.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term.