Should You Be Tempted To Sell Cue Energy Resources Limited (ASX:CUE) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll show how you can use Cue Energy Resources Limited's (ASX:CUE) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, Cue Energy Resources's P/E ratio is 10.21. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 9.8%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Cue Energy Resources:

P/E of 10.21 = A$0.13 ÷ A$0.01 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each A$1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Cue Energy Resources Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. As you can see below, Cue Energy Resources has a higher P/E than the average company (8.7) in the oil and gas industry.

ASX:CUE Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 1st 2019 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Cue Energy Resources shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Cue Energy Resources increased earnings per share by an impressive 10% over the last twelve months.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Cue Energy Resources's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Cue Energy Resources has net cash of AU$15m. This is fairly high at 17% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On Cue Energy Resources's P/E Ratio

Cue Energy Resources's P/E is 10.2 which is below average (18.3) in the AU market. The net cash position gives plenty of options to the business, and the recent improvement in EPS is good to see. One might conclude that the market is a bit pessimistic, given the low P/E ratio.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.