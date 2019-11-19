Should You Be Tempted To Sell Deepak Nitrite Limited (NSE:DEEPAKNTR) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Deepak Nitrite Limited's (NSE:DEEPAKNTR) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. What is Deepak Nitrite's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 11.83. That means that at current prices, buyers pay ₹11.83 for every ₹1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate Deepak Nitrite's Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Deepak Nitrite:

P/E of 11.83 = ₹358.30 ÷ ₹30.28 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each ₹1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Deepak Nitrite Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (10.7) for companies in the chemicals industry is lower than Deepak Nitrite's P/E.

Deepak Nitrite's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Deepak Nitrite's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 223% last year. The cherry on top is that the five year growth rate was an impressive 43% per year. So I'd be surprised if the P/E ratio was not above average.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting Deepak Nitrite's P/E?

Deepak Nitrite has net debt worth 22% of its market capitalization. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Verdict On Deepak Nitrite's P/E Ratio

Deepak Nitrite has a P/E of 11.8. That's below the average in the IN market, which is 13.1. The company hasn't stretched its balance sheet, and earnings growth was good last year. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue. Because analysts are predicting more growth in the future, one might have expected to see a higher P/E ratio. You can take a closer look at the fundamentals, here.