Should You Be Tempted To Sell Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Dycom Industries, Inc.'s (NYSE:DY) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Dycom Industries has a P/E ratio of 26.57. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 3.8%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Dycom Industries:

P/E of 26.57 = $50.76 ÷ $1.91 (Based on the year to July 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each $1 of company earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Dycom Industries's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (17.8) for companies in the construction industry is lower than Dycom Industries's P/E.

NYSE:DY Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 11th 2019

That means that the market expects Dycom Industries will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Dycom Industries saw earnings per share decrease by 49% last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 10%. And EPS is down 22% a year, over the last 3 years. This growth rate might warrant a low P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does Dycom Industries's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Dycom Industries's net debt is 58% of its market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Bottom Line On Dycom Industries's P/E Ratio

Dycom Industries trades on a P/E ratio of 26.6, which is above its market average of 18.2. With significant debt and no EPS growth last year, shareholders are betting on an improvement in earnings from the company.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term.