Should You Be Tempted To ‘Sell’ Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Stock?

Nomadic Value Partners recently released its Q2 2021 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. In the second quarter, the fund posted returns of 9.6% compared to 8.6% total return for the S&P 500 Index. You should check out Nomadic Value's top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of this year.

In the Q2 2021 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) is one of them. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) is a real estate investment trust company. In the last three months, Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) stock lost 1%. Here is what the fund said:

"In early May, Equity Commonwealth (EQC) announced a transaction to buy Monmouth REIT (MNR) in an all-stock transaction. We later sold our shares in late June. MNR is an industrial warehouse REIT focused on Grade A tenants, with 55% of their portfolio leased to FedEx. The strategy sold to the street is that EQC can leverage MNR’s portfolio to deploy their $3Bn of unencumbered cash into other industrial properties – building a unique, high-grade industrial REIT from scratch. I liked the idea originally, but after talking to folks in the industrial RE segment and modeling the likely financial outcomes, I could not see this opportunity achieving our return hurdle. Fortunately, we bought EQC at a price conservative to the core office assets they already hold and were able to sell the shares with a very small gain over a six-month hold."

In January, we published an article revealing Nomadic Value Partners bullish investment thesis on Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) stock.

In Q1 2021, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) stock increased by about 17% from the previous quarter (see the chart here), so a number of other hedge fund managers believe in EQC's growth potential. Our calculations showed that Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

