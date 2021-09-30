Should You Be Tempted To ‘Sell’ Fastenal (FAST) Stock?

Alex Smith
·3 min read

Nomadic Value Partners recently released its Q2 2021 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. In the second quarter, the fund posted returns of 9.6% compared to 8.6% total return for the S&P 500 Index. You should check out Nomadic Value's top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of this year.

In the Q2 2021 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) is one of them. Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) is engaged in wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies. In the last three months, Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) stock gained 2%. Here is what the fund said:

"In mid-June we completely sold out of Fastenal (FAST). Although we had been using FAST as a source of liquidity for a few months already, it still feels bad to say an official goodbye to such an amazing company. However, we must stay focused on the math and the math concludes a difficult task to get our return hurdle going forward. The last time FAST traded at a forward P/E ratio of 34x (the multiple at our exit), the year was 2012. The company had been growing at 20% per year, and the US was about to embark on a shale oil boom, sustaining a low-teens growth trajectory. Today, FAST’s sales growth could turn anemic as the surge for COVID safety products is waning and heavy construction and resources customers are slow to return. An investor must have an optimistic view towards 5+ years of strong real GDP growth as well as sustained inflation. If one lowers the growth assumption to a more likely outcome, then the implicit bet is that low to negative real interest rates will persist and the forward P/E multiple will stay elevated4. I do not want to make such a strong macro bet as the justification for owning a stock. Fastenal is a cyclical business with a growth model proven to take market share secularly, but the time to buy FAST (the stock) will be when we are in the depths of an industrial recession. Stay tuned."

Fastenal
Fastenal

Credit: Wikipedia Commons

In August, we published an article revealing that investment management firm Madison Funds also sold Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) stock.

In Q1 2021, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) stock decreased by about 20% from the previous quarter (see the chart here), so a number of other hedge fund managers don't believe in FAST's growth potential. Our calculations showed that Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

The top 10 stocks among hedge funds returned 231.2% between 2015 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 Index ETFs by more than 126 percentage points. We know it sounds unbelievable. You have been dismissing our articles about top hedge fund stocks mostly because you were fed biased information by other media outlets about hedge funds' poor performance. You could have doubled the size of your nest egg by investing in the top hedge fund stocks instead of dumb S&P 500 ETFs. Here you can watch our video about the top 5 hedge fund stocks right now. All of these stocks had positive returns in 2020.

At Insider Monkey we leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, artificial intelligence is one of the fastest-growing industries right now, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging AI stock. We go through lists like the 10 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Off-White CEO on Developing Brand’s New Codes of Luxury

    In an exclusive interview, Andrea Grilli discusses the brand's development, and the expansion of its product offer as well as its retail and digital distribution.

  • Tyron Woodley gets 'I Love Jake Paul' tattoo, pays up bet from split decision loss

    Ex-UFC star Tyron Woodley paid up on his bet after falling to YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul to tattoo the words "I Love Jake Paul" on his body.

  • Time to Go Bottom Fishing? These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are on Sale

    Rising Treasury bond yields around the world fueled a sell-off on Wall Street this week, as investors start to worry that stocks may be priced too high. The shift in the market comes as the Federal Reserve gives hints that it may switch from its current ultra-low rate policy to gradual rate increases as early as next year. Such a move will boost bond yields, a development that typically comes at the expense of stocks. In addition to worries about the Fed’s rate policy, markets are also dealing w

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    There's one really easy way to improve your investing returns -- lengthen your holding period for the stocks of great businesses. Warren Buffett has long maintained that his "favorite holding period is forever." Of course, even Buffett sells some of his stocks occasionally.

  • 1 No-Brainer Stock With 97% Upside, According to Wall Street

    During an age where we can browse the internet on our refrigerators, semiconductors have become the single most important manufacturing component in a growing number of industries. The supply constraints have caused prices to rise materially, and major automakers expect that to continue well into 2022. The semiconductor shortage spells opportunity for semiconductor-service powerhouse Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU), which is already delivering soaring growth.

  • Professor who called Dow 20,000 says he’s nervous about trends in inflation that could spark a stock-market correction

    Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Monday said that a fresh surge in inflation is making him nervous and warned that the accelerating pricing pressures could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at faster clip than currently anticipated, which could deliver a correction to equity benchmarks.

  • Early Facebook Investor Says These 3 FAANG Names Will Outperform Because Of Next-Gen Tech

    Jim Breyer, founder and CEO of Breyer Capital, would be a buyer of mega cap tech on pullbacks because he expects most of the FAANG stocks to lead the way in terms of next generation technology, he said Tuesday on CNBC's "TechCheck." Breyer told CNBC he has been buying Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) over the last two years during pullbacks. "For the last two years, when the mega-cap tech stocks sold off significantly, I'm a

  • Nigeria to become first country in Africa to launch CBDC

    The Central Bank of Nigeria’s eNaira website has gone live ahead of schedule. And, in the 24 hours following the launch, it received more than a million hits.

  • This Growth Stock Could Produce 10X Returns

    Over the next month, would you rather receive $10,000 each day, or have $0.01 that doubles on a daily basis? In the first scenario, you end up with $300,000 -- that sounds pretty good. But if you start with $0.

  • Analysts are Raising Price Targets of These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts are raising price targets of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts are Raising Price Targets of These 5 Stocks. Last week, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell told reporters in New York that the US economy was […]

  • General Electric (GE) Wins $28.7M Deal From EWA, Launches Product

    General Electric (GE) secures a deal from EWA to provide its Grid Software for the modernization of electricity and water networks in Bahrain. The company launches Definium Tempo.

  • Permian roundup: ConocoPhillips reportedly offering acreage for $500M

    When ConocoPhillips announced its plan to buy Shell's Permian business for $9.5 billion, the company said it would sell off $4 billion-$5 billion of other assets in the next two years. Here's the latest on that process plus more news from the Permian Basin.

  • 3 Vanguard ETFs I'm Buying if the Stock Market Crashes

    Nobody knows whether the market will crash. But if it does, I'm stocking up on these investments.

  • 3 Must-Have Fidelity Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns

    Below we share with you three top-ranked Fidelity mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • Got $3,000? 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Load Up on Right Now

    It's a good idea to keep your stock portfolio diversified. For example, you might own some solid dividend-paying blue-chip companies and some faster-growing companies that don't offer dividend payouts. You would do well to spread your dollars across a variety of industries, as well, and perhaps include some investments in real estate (via real estate investment trusts (REITs) and foreign companies.

  • Exclusive-Afghan central bank drained dollar stockpile before Kabul fell - document

    The Afghan central bank ran down most of its U.S. dollar cash reserves in the weeks before the Taliban took control of the country, according to an assessment prepared for Afghanistan's international donors, exacerbating the current economic crisis. The confidential, two-page brief, written early this month by senior international economic officials for institutions including the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, said the country's severe cash shortage began before the Taliban took control of Kabul. It criticised how the central bank's former leadership handled the crisis in the months before the Taliban's conquest, including decisions to auction unusually large amounts of U.S. dollars and move money from Kabul to provincial branches.

  • This Stock Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the coming decade, artificial intelligence (AI) will transform many industries, boosting productivity and efficiency. More importantly, Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) looks like a smart way to cash in on that trend. Powered by a unique business model and a strong growth strategy, Lemonade is disrupting the multi-trillion dollar insurance industry.

  • Dollar Tree, known for its $1 deals, is raising prices to cope with rising shipping costs and inflation

    CEO Michael Witynski suggested Tuesday that some prices could rise $1.25 or $1.50 in certain Dollar Tree stores, without giving more details.

  • Who is Adjusting their DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stake, Because of the M&A Bid

    DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is having a volatile few months and the stock is currently down 20.79% from six months ago. It seems that the company is still establishing its business and would be hard to find a fundamental baseline. Sometimes, looking at large trading activity is more informative, especially for younger companies. That is why, we will review which large players are optimistic for the stock and get a better indication of the potential for DraftKings.

  • 3 Reasons the Stock Market Will Keep Falling

    Bond yields are likely to keep on rising, given that the Fed plans to scale back its purchases, while analysts are less upbeat about corporate profits.