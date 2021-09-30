Should You Be Tempted To ‘Sell’ Fastenal (FAST) Stock?

Nomadic Value Partners recently released its Q2 2021 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. In the second quarter, the fund posted returns of 9.6% compared to 8.6% total return for the S&P 500 Index. You should check out Nomadic Value's top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of this year.

In the Q2 2021 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) is one of them. Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) is engaged in wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies. In the last three months, Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) stock gained 2%. Here is what the fund said:

"In mid-June we completely sold out of Fastenal (FAST). Although we had been using FAST as a source of liquidity for a few months already, it still feels bad to say an official goodbye to such an amazing company. However, we must stay focused on the math and the math concludes a difficult task to get our return hurdle going forward. The last time FAST traded at a forward P/E ratio of 34x (the multiple at our exit), the year was 2012. The company had been growing at 20% per year, and the US was about to embark on a shale oil boom, sustaining a low-teens growth trajectory. Today, FAST’s sales growth could turn anemic as the surge for COVID safety products is waning and heavy construction and resources customers are slow to return. An investor must have an optimistic view towards 5+ years of strong real GDP growth as well as sustained inflation. If one lowers the growth assumption to a more likely outcome, then the implicit bet is that low to negative real interest rates will persist and the forward P/E multiple will stay elevated4. I do not want to make such a strong macro bet as the justification for owning a stock. Fastenal is a cyclical business with a growth model proven to take market share secularly, but the time to buy FAST (the stock) will be when we are in the depths of an industrial recession. Stay tuned."

In August, we published an article revealing that investment management firm Madison Funds also sold Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) stock.

In Q1 2021, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) stock decreased by about 20% from the previous quarter (see the chart here), so a number of other hedge fund managers don't believe in FAST's growth potential. Our calculations showed that Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

