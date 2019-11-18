Should You Be Tempted To Sell ForFarmers N.V. (AMS:FFARM) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll show how you can use ForFarmers N.V.'s (AMS:FFARM) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, ForFarmers's P/E ratio is 17.52. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 5.7%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for ForFarmers:

P/E of 17.52 = €5.72 ÷ €0.33 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does ForFarmers's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (16.8) for companies in the food industry is roughly the same as ForFarmers's P/E.

ENXTAM:FFARM Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 18th 2019 More

ForFarmers's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. So if ForFarmers actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. Checking factors such as director buying and selling. could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

ForFarmers's earnings per share fell by 47% in the last twelve months. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 12% per year over the last three years. This might lead to low expectations.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does ForFarmers's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

ForFarmers's net debt is 11% of its market cap. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Bottom Line On ForFarmers's P/E Ratio

ForFarmers has a P/E of 17.5. That's below the average in the NL market, which is 20.5. With only modest debt, it's likely the lack of EPS growth at least partially explains the pessimism implied by the P/E ratio.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself.

