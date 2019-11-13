Should You Be Tempted To Sell Future Supply Chain Solutions Limited (NSE:FSC) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Future Supply Chain Solutions Limited's (NSE:FSC) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Future Supply Chain Solutions has a P/E ratio of 67.27, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay ₹67.27 for every ₹1 in trailing yearly profits.

View our latest analysis for Future Supply Chain Solutions

How Do You Calculate Future Supply Chain Solutions's P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Future Supply Chain Solutions:

P/E of 67.27 = ₹481.30 ÷ ₹7.15 (Based on the year to September 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.

How Does Future Supply Chain Solutions's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (21.1) for companies in the logistics industry is a lot lower than Future Supply Chain Solutions's P/E.

NSEI:FSC Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 13th 2019 More

That means that the market expects Future Supply Chain Solutions will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Future Supply Chain Solutions increased earnings per share by an impressive 14% over the last twelve months. And earnings per share have improved by 2.6% annually, over the last five years. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 15% a year, over 3 years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Future Supply Chain Solutions's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Future Supply Chain Solutions has net debt worth just 3.9% of its market capitalization. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Verdict On Future Supply Chain Solutions's P/E Ratio

Future Supply Chain Solutions's P/E is 67.3 which suggests the market is more focussed on the future opportunity rather than the current level of earnings. Its debt levels do not imperil its balance sheet and it is growing EPS strongly. So on this analysis it seems reasonable that its P/E ratio is above average.