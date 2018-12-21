Should You Be Tempted To Sell Galaxy Surfactants Limited (NSE:GALAXYSURF) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Galaxy Surfactants Limited’s (NSE:GALAXYSURF) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Galaxy Surfactants has a price to earnings ratio of 24.89, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 4.0%.
How Do I Calculate Galaxy Surfactants’s Price To Earnings Ratio?
The formula for P/E is:
Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)
Or for Galaxy Surfactants:
P/E of 24.89 = ₹1217.35 ÷ ₹48.9 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)
Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?
A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’
How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios
P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.
It’s great to see that Galaxy Surfactants grew EPS by 13% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 19% annually, over the last five years. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.
How Does Galaxy Surfactants’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?
The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Galaxy Surfactants has a higher P/E than the average (16.3) P/E for companies in the chemicals industry.
That means that the market expects Galaxy Surfactants will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn’t guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.
Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet
It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.
Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.
How Does Galaxy Surfactants’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?
Galaxy Surfactants has net debt worth just 8.7% of its market capitalization. So it doesn’t have as many options as it would with net cash, but its debt would not have much of an impact on its P/E ratio.
The Bottom Line On Galaxy Surfactants’s P/E Ratio
Galaxy Surfactants has a P/E of 24.9. That’s higher than the average in the IN market, which is 17.3. The company is not overly constrained by its modest debt levels, and it is growing earnings per share. So it is not surprising the market is probably extrapolating recent growth well into the future, reflected in the relatively high P/E ratio.
Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. People often underestimate remarkable growth — so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.
