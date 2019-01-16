Should You Be Tempted To Sell Gandhi Special Tubes Limited (NSE:GANDHITUBE) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Gandhi Special Tubes Limited’s (NSE:GANDHITUBE) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, Gandhi Special Tubes’s P/E ratio is 14.31. That means that at current prices, buyers pay ₹14.31 for every ₹1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Gandhi Special Tubes:

P/E of 14.31 = ₹375 ÷ ₹26.2 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

It’s great to see that Gandhi Special Tubes grew EPS by 25% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 20% per year over the last five years. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

How Does Gandhi Special Tubes’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (11.9) for companies in the metals and mining industry is lower than Gandhi Special Tubes’s P/E.

That means that the market expects Gandhi Special Tubes will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Gandhi Special Tubes’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Since Gandhi Special Tubes holds net cash of ₹156m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Bottom Line On Gandhi Special Tubes’s P/E Ratio

Gandhi Special Tubes’s P/E is 14.3 which is below average (17.1) in the IN market. The net cash position gives plenty of options to the business, and the recent improvement in EPS is good to see. The relatively low P/E ratio implies the market is pessimistic. Since analysts are predicting growth will continue, one might expect to see a higher P/E so it may be worth looking closer.