Should You Be Tempted To Sell Genes Tech Group Holdings Company Limited (HKG:8257) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Genes Tech Group Holdings Company Limited’s (HKG:8257) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, Genes Tech Group Holdings’s P/E ratio is 17.78. That means that at current prices, buyers pay HK$17.78 for every HK$1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Genes Tech Group Holdings:

P/E of 17.78 = NT$0.78 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, TWD ) ÷ NT$0.044 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each HK$1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Genes Tech Group Holdings shrunk earnings per share by 49% over the last year.

How Does Genes Tech Group Holdings’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below, Genes Tech Group Holdings has a higher P/E than the average company (14.6) in the semiconductor industry.

SEHK:8257 PE PEG Gauge January 3rd 19 More

Genes Tech Group Holdings’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Genes Tech Group Holdings’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Genes Tech Group Holdings’s net debt is 45% of its market cap. This is enough debt that you’d have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Verdict On Genes Tech Group Holdings’s P/E Ratio

Genes Tech Group Holdings’s P/E is 17.8 which is above average (10.4) in the HK market. With some debt but no EPS growth last year, the market has high expectations of future profits.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. People often underestimate remarkable growth — so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. Although we don’t have analyst forecasts, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.