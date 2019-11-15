Should You Be Tempted To Sell HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. To keep it practical, we'll show how HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HTBI) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, HomeTrust Bancshares's P/E ratio is 16.32. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 6.1%.

Check out our latest analysis for HomeTrust Bancshares

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for HomeTrust Bancshares:

P/E of 16.32 = $26.17 ÷ $1.60 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each $1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does HomeTrust Bancshares's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (12.6) for companies in the banks industry is lower than HomeTrust Bancshares's P/E.

NasdaqGS:HTBI Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 15th 2019 More

That means that the market expects HomeTrust Bancshares will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

HomeTrust Bancshares's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 179% last year. The cherry on top is that the five year growth rate was an impressive 26% per year. With that kind of growth rate we would generally expect a high P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting HomeTrust Bancshares's P/E?

HomeTrust Bancshares's net debt is considerable, at 112% of its market cap. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Bottom Line On HomeTrust Bancshares's P/E Ratio

HomeTrust Bancshares has a P/E of 16.3. That's below the average in the US market, which is 18.1. While the EPS growth last year was strong, the significant debt levels reduce the number of options available to management. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.