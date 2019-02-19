Should You Be Tempted To Sell Honbridge Holdings Limited (HKG:8137) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Honbridge Holdings Limited’s (HKG:8137) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Honbridge Holdings has a price to earnings ratio of 29.27, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 3.4%.

How Do I Calculate Honbridge Holdings’s Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Honbridge Holdings:

P/E of 29.27 = HK$1.1 ÷ HK$0.038 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each HK$1 the company has earned over the last year. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Honbridge Holdings shrunk earnings per share by 40% over the last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 104% per year over the last three years. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 31% annually. This might lead to muted expectations.

How Does Honbridge Holdings’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below, Honbridge Holdings has a higher P/E than the average company (13.1) in the electrical industry.

Honbridge Holdings’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn’t guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Honbridge Holdings’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Honbridge Holdings has net cash of HK$40m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On Honbridge Holdings’s P/E Ratio

Honbridge Holdings has a P/E of 29.3. That’s higher than the average in the HK market, which is 10.5. The recent drop in earnings per share would make some investors cautious, but the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. If fails to eventuate, the current high P/E could prove to be temporary, as the share price falls.