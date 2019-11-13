Should You Be Tempted To Sell Infigen Energy Limited (ASX:IFN) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. To keep it practical, we'll show how Infigen Energy Limited's (ASX:IFN) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. What is Infigen Energy's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 14.97. That means that at current prices, buyers pay A$14.97 for every A$1 in trailing yearly profits.

Check out our latest analysis for Infigen Energy

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Infigen Energy:

P/E of 14.97 = A$0.64 ÷ A$0.04 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each A$1 of company earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Infigen Energy's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. As you can see below, Infigen Energy has a higher P/E than the average company (11.0) in the renewable energy industry.

ASX:IFN Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 13th 2019 More

That means that the market expects Infigen Energy will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Infigen Energy saw earnings per share decrease by 11% last year. But over the longer term (3 years), earnings per share have increased by 67%.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Infigen Energy's P/E?

Infigen Energy has net debt worth 88% of its market capitalization. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Verdict On Infigen Energy's P/E Ratio

Infigen Energy has a P/E of 15.0. That's below the average in the AU market, which is 18.6. Given meaningful debt, and a lack of recent growth, the market looks to be extrapolating this recent performance; reflecting low expectations for the future.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.