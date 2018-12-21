Should You Be Tempted To Sell Ipca Laboratories Limited (NSE:IPCALAB) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Ipca Laboratories Limited’s (NSE:IPCALAB) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, Ipca Laboratories’s P/E ratio is 41.41. That means that at current prices, buyers pay ₹41.41 for every ₹1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate Ipca Laboratories’s P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Ipca Laboratories:

P/E of 41.41 = ₹785.6 ÷ ₹18.97 (Based on the year to March 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each ₹1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

It’s great to see that Ipca Laboratories grew EPS by 23% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 3 years is 2.9%. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 16% a year, over 5 years.

How Does Ipca Laboratories’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (20.2) for companies in the pharmaceuticals industry is lower than Ipca Laboratories’s P/E.

NSEI:IPCALAB PE PEG Gauge December 21st 18 More

Ipca Laboratories’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Ipca Laboratories’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Ipca Laboratories’s net debt is 4.0% of its market cap. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Verdict On Ipca Laboratories’s P/E Ratio

Ipca Laboratories trades on a P/E ratio of 41.4, which is above the IN market average of 17.3. Its debt levels do not imperil its balance sheet and it has already proven it can grow. So it does not seem strange that the P/E is above average.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.'