Should You Be Tempted To Sell John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JBSS) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a P/E ratio of 22.34, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay $22.34 for every $1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for John B. Sanfilippo & Son:

P/E of 22.34 = $55.51 ÷ $2.48 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each $1 the company has earned over the last year. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the ‘E’ in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others — and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s earnings per share fell by 23% in the last twelve months. But EPS is up 6.9% over the last 5 years. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 1.2% per year over the last three years. This growth rate might warrant a low P/E ratio. This growth rate might warrant a low P/E ratio.

How Does John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a higher P/E than the average (16.5) P/E for companies in the food industry.

NasdaqGS:JBSS PE PEG Gauge January 4th 19 More

John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn’t guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals 14% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s market cap. It would probably deserve a higher P/E ratio if it was net cash, since it would have more options for growth.

The Bottom Line On John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s P/E Ratio

John B. Sanfilippo & Son trades on a P/E ratio of 22.3, which is above the US market average of 16.1. With modest debt but no EPS growth in the last year, it’s fair to say the P/E implies some optimism about future earnings, from the market.