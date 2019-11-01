Should You Be Tempted To Sell Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Kaman Corporation's (NYSE:KAMN), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Based on the last twelve months, Kaman's P/E ratio is 28.96. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying $28.96 for every $1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Kaman:

P/E of 28.96 = $58.67 ÷ $2.03 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Kaman's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Kaman has a higher P/E than the average (17.1) P/E for companies in the trade distributors industry.

NYSE:KAMN Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 1st 2019

Kaman's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

It's nice to see that Kaman grew EPS by a stonking 42% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 3 years is 1.7%. I'd therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 2.8% a year, over 5 years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Kaman's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Kaman's net debt is 18% of its market cap. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Bottom Line On Kaman's P/E Ratio

Kaman has a P/E of 29.0. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 17.8. The company is not overly constrained by its modest debt levels, and its recent EPS growth is nothing short of stand-out. So to be frank we are not surprised it has a high P/E ratio.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated.