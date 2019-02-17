Should You Be Tempted To Sell L’Air Liquide S.A. (EPA:AI) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at L’Air Liquide S.A.’s (EPA:AI) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. L’Air Liquide S.A has a P/E ratio of 21.57, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 4.6%.

How Do You Calculate L’Air Liquide S.A’s P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for L’Air Liquide S.A:

P/E of 21.57 = €106.85 ÷ €4.95 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each €1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

L’Air Liquide S.A shrunk earnings per share by 5.6% last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 4.1%.

How Does L’Air Liquide S.A’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below, L’Air Liquide S.A has a higher P/E than the average company (15.6) in the chemicals industry.

ENXTPA:AI PE PEG Gauge February 17th 19 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that L’Air Liquide S.A shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn’t guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does L’Air Liquide S.A’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

L’Air Liquide S.A has net debt worth 27% of its market capitalization. This is enough debt that you’d have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Verdict On L’Air Liquide S.A’s P/E Ratio

L’Air Liquide S.A trades on a P/E ratio of 21.6, which is above the FR market average of 15.1. With some debt but no EPS growth last year, the market has high expectations of future profits.