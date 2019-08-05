Should You Be Tempted To Sell Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited (NSE:LTI) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited's (NSE:LTI), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. What is Larsen & Toubro Infotech's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 17.38. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying ₹17.38 for every ₹1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate Larsen & Toubro Infotech's P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Larsen & Toubro Infotech:

P/E of 17.38 = ₹1514.95 ÷ ₹87.17 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Larsen & Toubro Infotech Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (12.1) for companies in the it industry is lower than Larsen & Toubro Infotech's P/E.

NSEI:LTI Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 5th 2019 More

Larsen & Toubro Infotech's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech increased earnings per share by an impressive 24% over the last twelve months. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 16%. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does Larsen & Toubro Infotech's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Larsen & Toubro Infotech has net cash of ₹26b. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On Larsen & Toubro Infotech's P/E Ratio

Larsen & Toubro Infotech trades on a P/E ratio of 17.4, which is above its market average of 13.6. Its strong balance sheet gives the company plenty of resources for extra growth, and it has already proven it can grow. So it is not surprising the market is probably extrapolating recent growth well into the future, reflected in the relatively high P/E ratio.